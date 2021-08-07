RIVERDALE – Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose.
Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing.
When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions.
Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#511).
Original airdate 8/11/2021.