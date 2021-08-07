DYNASTY – Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
Dominique (Michael Michele) is disappointed in the sales for her new business and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) advises her to remain patient, but Dom has other plans.
Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are faced with a very difficult task.
Kirby (Maddison Brown) wants to jump back into modeling, ignoring the concerns of her friends.
Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Underwood) turns to drastic measures to impress the hospital board.
Blake (Grant Show) takes Cristal (Daniella Alonso) on another adventure, determined to get what he wants.
Lastly, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam receive a surprise.
Also starring Elaine Hendrix.
The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#414).
