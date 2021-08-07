  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, In The Dark

IN THE DARK – Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

EVERYONE GETS BURNED – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) desperate attempt to save Jess (Brooke Markham) lands her in deeper trouble.

A disagreement between Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) is not without its consequences.

The episode was directed by Ingrid Jungermann and written by Yael Zinkow & Jason Pierre (306).

Original airdate 8/11/2021.