(CBS DETROIT)– Music, Food Trucks, Vendors, and of course Cars. All this happening this weekend at the Motor City Car Crawl.

“I love the fact that Detroit is just having something really positive happening,” said Yvette Jenkins, owner of Love Travel Imports.

Jenkins is one of the small business vendors at the Motor City Crawl, she along with attendees we spoke with excited to see cars rolling into Downtown for this first ever ever. Although organizers say, the event is not replacing the North American International Auto Show.

“We do think that there’s a part of the Motor City Car Crawl that will become part of the actual formal Auto Show next year,” said Eric Larson CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Larson says this event is a test of how the auto show being moved to the summer will be. Of course, due to the pandemic the 2020 auto show was canceled, but he says this event which is spread out across six parks in Downtown provides a safer environment.

New vehicles from metro Detroit area dealers will be showcased throughout Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza.

Singer-songwriter and nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow is headlining the Motor City Car Crawl Charity Gala taking place at Campus Martius on Saturday (Aug. 7) evening. The event benefits nine Detroit children’s charities.

The Motor City Car Crawl hours are as follows:

Dates & Hours:

Thursday, August 5, noon-9:00 p.m.

Friday, August 6, noon-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, noon-10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 8, noon-5:00 p.m.

