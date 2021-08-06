(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.
I-75:
Oakland – EB Square Lake, Woodward to I-75, 2 lanes open, moving lane closure, Fri & Mon 9a-3p.
Oakland – WB Square Lake, I-75 to Woodward, 2 lanes open, right moving lane closed, S-S 9 am-3 pm.
Wayne – NB I-75, Holbrook to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed intermittently, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.
Wayne – SB I-75, M-102/8 Mile to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed intermittently, Sat 5 am-5 pm.
Wayne – EB/WB 7 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 5 am-5 pm.
Wayne – EB/WB McNichols RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 5 am -Sept. 6.
I-96:
Wayne – WB I-96, US-24/Telegraph to I-275, 2 lanes open, 2 lanes moving closure, Sat 9 am -Sun 5 pm.
I-696:
Oakland – EB I-696, I-275 to Drake, 3 lanes open, left closed intermittently, Fri 9 am- 3 pm.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – SB M-1, 10 Mile to 11 Mile, 3 lanes open, right lane closed, Fri 8 am -Sat 3 pm.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb – SB M-3, M-59 to Sandpiper Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, moving right/left lane closures, nightly, Sun-Tue 7 pm-5 am.
M-8: (Davison)
Wayne – EB M-8 CLOSED, M-10 to I-75, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.
Wayne – NB/SB Oakland RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.
M-10: (Lodge)
Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB M-8, Sat 5 am -Sun 7 pm.
M-19:
Macomb – NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Pratt Rd to Bordman Rd, Fri 6 pm-7 pm.
Macomb – NB/SB M-19, 29 Mile to Main, 1 LANE OPEN, right/left intermittent closed, S-S 7 am-9 pm.
M-24:
Oakland – NB/SBM-24, south of Ray Road, Stony Lake Drive to Market Street, CLOSED for a 15 min. Between Sat 6 am-10 am.
M-29:
Macomb – EB M-29, I-94 to Sass, 1 LANE OPEN, right closed intermittently, M-S 9 am -3 pm thru mid-Oct.
M-59:
Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Ryan to M-53, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 am -Mon 5 am.
Macomb – NB/SB Van Dyke Ave at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9 am -Mon 5 am.
Macomb – NB/SB Utica Road RAMP CLOSED to EB M-59, Fri 9 am -Mon 5 am.
Macomb – NB/SB Card Rd CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7 am -mid-Aug.
Oakland – EB/WB M-59, Milford to Telegraph, 2 lanes open, 1 lane moving closure, Mon-Sat 6 am-7 pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Wayne- WB 8 Mile/M-102 at Wyoming, 4 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Fri 7 am-3 pm.
Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile/M-102 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 5 am -Nov.
US-24:
Oakland – NB/SB US-24, Orchard Lake to Elizabeth Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 7 pm -Mon 6 am.
Oakland – NB US-24, M-59 to Elizabeth Lake, 2 lanes open, right closed, Sun 10 pm -Friday 3 pm
Oakland – EB/WB Voorheis Rd CLOSED at US-24, Fri 7 pm -Mon 6 am.
Oakland – NB US-24 Bus Rte, Cass to US-24/Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed, Fri 9 am -mid-Aug.
