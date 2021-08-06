CARNEY, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in a western Upper Peninsula county where crews were battling a large fire at a cedar mill.
The order was made Thursday night for Menominee County and was done to make sure state resources are available to help in preventing the fire's further spread, Whitmer said in a news release.
One person has died as a result of the blaze, WLUC-TV reported Friday.
The fire started Thursday afternoon at Superior Cedar Products in Carney, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) south of Marquette and east of the Wisconsin state line.
More than 100 firefighters responded and contained the blaze.
County officials requested the state of emergency declaration from Whitmer.
