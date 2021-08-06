(CBS DETROIT) – The M-59 and Van Dyke Avenue intersection in Utica was already a construction hotspot, and now it needs more repair work.
Now, emergency sewer work is needed. Here’s what the roads will look like during the construction:
- Eastbound M-59 will be down to one lane from Ryan Road to Utica Road.
- Westbound M-59 also has one lane open from Van Dyke to Ryan Road.
- Northbound and Southbound Van Dyke will converge to one lane at M-59.
The lane closures will end at about 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.