(CBS DETROIT) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is sticking around Detroit for a while, adding additional Detroit shows to his schedule.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In addition to his four previously announced shows at the Fillmore Detroit, which start next Tuesday, Aug. 10, Chappelle is adding three more shows to the venue.

The new dates are August 13, 14, and 15.

Tickets for the added shows go on sale Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.