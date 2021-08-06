(CBS DETROIT) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is sticking around Detroit for a while, adding additional Detroit shows to his schedule.
In addition to his four previously announced shows at the Fillmore Detroit, which start next Tuesday, Aug. 10, Chappelle is adding three more shows to the venue.
The new dates are August 13, 14, and 15.
Tickets for the added shows go on sale Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
