(CBS DETROIT)– During US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s visit to Southeast Michigan, she says up to 50% of all new cars manufactured in the US will be electric by 2030.

The first of 4 stops in Southeast Michigan was in Holly for Secretary Granholm, this is the first time the former Governor of Michigan has been back to the state since being appointed US Energy Secretary in February, and she came bearing good news for the auto industry.

“To announce that the auto industry is committing overall, its not just the Detroit 3, but the entire industry is committing to sale up to 50% of new vehicles being made be electric by 2030,” said US Energy SecretaryJennifer Granholm.

Granholm’s Michigan visit Thursday comes on the day President Biden met with the big 3 and the UAW to make this historic announcement. Granholm along with US Representative Elissa Slotkin toured the Magna Electronics facility in Holly.

“All of the stuff that the vehicles have inside of them like the stuff that the supplier Magna produces we want that to be made in America,” Granholm said.

Granholm says facilities like these are here in Michigan, creating more jobs.

“This particular facility use to have 250 people working at it when I was Governor, it now has 500 people in this facility working at it and it’s only going to grow,” said Granholm.

Granholm also made two other stops in Oakland County including Oakland University where she hosted a supply chain development panel discussion, she also toured a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills. She ended her tour at Hamtramck/Detroit GM Factory Zero Plant

