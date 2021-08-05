(CBS DETROIT) – As we gear up for the upcoming NFL season, Detroit Lions fans will have to find a new tailgating spot.
In a Facebook post on Aug. 4, Detroit’s Eastern Market announced all tailgating is canceled for the upcoming season due to lack of staff and capacity to handle large-scale crowds.READ MORE: Michigan State AD Beekman Steps Down, Takes On New Role At School
The Lions are expected to have full capacity at Ford Field this season and have posted alternate tailgating locations on their Twitter.READ MORE: Court Extends Intimidation Crime To Transgender Victims
The parking bans will be enforced, and people can find alternative parking locations here.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For White Lake, Armada Townships, The Village Of Armada
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.