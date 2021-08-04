(CBS DETROIT) – During Governor Whitmer’s visit to Macomb County Wednesday she spoke with members of the area’s Chamber of Commerce on some very important issues, including helping out small businesses.

From the pitcher’s mound on Jimmy Johns field in Utica, Governor Whitmer spoke to business leaders and corporations during a Luncheon put on by the Macomb County Chamber.

“We want to face the collective challenges in front of us and build our economy back from the pandemic,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer says the state can come back with the recently announced Economic Jumpstart Plan which provides funding for childcare and small businesses. She says she’s visiting these businesses throughout the State.

‘I’m going across the state this summer during the summer of small business listening and working with small business owners so we craft programs and grants that really meets the needs that are out there,” Whitmer said.

With more kids returning to classrooms soon, Whitmer also said $17 billion dollars will go to public schools in Michigan.

“This is money that will be used for new materials, upgrading facilities and raising teacher pay,” said Whitmer.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was in attendance at Wednesday’s luncheon. Whitmer assured him, aide was coming to Armada after the area was devastated by a tornado in July.

“That would be formalized tomorrow but the word is it’s going to be granted and the word is coming from me and I’m the one who does it,” Whitmer said to Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

Whitmer also says funding will be available for those devasted by recent floods in Southeast Michigan.

