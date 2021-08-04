(CBS DETROIT) – More help is on the way tonight for those affected by the June floods.
Mayor Mike Duggan joined FEMA on Wednesday, Aug. 4., to show individuals affected by the storm on June 25 and 26 the step-by-step process of how to apply for flood relief.
In the presentation, they explained that a denial letter does not necessarily mean that person is not eligible for assistance from FEMA.
President Biden approved a National Disaster Declaration last month, opening up funds from the federal government.
FEMA has also opened two new disaster recovery centers in the city.
For more information and to file a damage claim, visit here.
