Southfield (CW50) – Mario Beueno was raised in the 1980’s in Miami, but returned to Pontiac, Michigan with his mother and step family and had become disconnected to the world around him and began to socialize with his older sister’s boyfriends who were drug dealers and gang members. By the age of 12, Mario began to sell marijuana. After seeing what drugs had done to his family, Bueno began robbing the neighborhood drug dealers and ended up being arrested for murder at the age of 16.

Bueno served 19 years of his 22-40 year prison sentence. During his time, he had been kicked out of 9 of the 16 prisons he had bounced around due to “incorrigible behavior.” He spent 3 years in solitary confinement before the age of 21. While in solitary confinement, Bueno had began reading the biographies of others who had served, such as Nelson Mandela. Through this, he began to see that a life in prison is not the end, and he could follow the stories messages of growth and contribution to society.

Mario Bueno joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his transformation in prison and what he has done with his life after his release in order to help others.

After he was released, Bueno began to serve a purpose in the community and was appointed as the Deputy District Manager for District 6 of the City of Detroit where he worked closely with the Southwest and West sides of Detroit as a direct liaison between Mayor Duggan and the residents and business owners. He also received a Master’s Degree in Criminology & Criminal Justice from the University of Michigan.

Bueno also co-founded LUCK Inc. (Leaders Under Correct Knowledge), a non-profit organization that helps returning citizens re-enter society. His work with re-entry and even helping at-risk youth not go down the same path he took in life is seen through his work in these programs and in the schools he speaks at. Bueno is also a published author, with stories of inspiration, reformation, and growth.

You can learn more about Mario Bueno’s work and life at MarioBuenoReformExpert.com

