Whitmer Spoke About The Economic Jumpstart Plan Wednesday During The Macomb County Chamber LuncheonGovernor Whitmer was in Utica Wednesday to speak with business leaders and members of the Macomb County Chamber about the Economic Jumpstart Plan.

DPD Animal Month Features Michigan’s Only Dedicated Bomb Squad K-9It's animal month over at the Detroit Police Department, which means it's the best time to recognize Michigan's only dedicated Bomb Squad K-9.

6 More 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstakes Winners Announced Aug. 4Almost two and a half million Michiganders took their shot in hopes of winning $50,000 from the ‘MI Shot To Win’ vaccine sweepstakes, and more winners were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Woman's Murder In DetroitThere is a new call for help from the family of 49-year-old Elizabeth Williams.

3 In Fatal Michigan Rock-Throwing Case Get ProbationThree young Michigan men who were teens when they were part of a rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on I-75 were put on probation after spending more than three years in custody while their case was stuck in court.

Former Catholic School Teacher Sentenced In Sex Abuse CaseA former Catholic school teacher will spend 12 to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing children during his tenure at a southern Michigan school in the 1970s.