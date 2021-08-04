(CBS DETROIT) -There is a new call for help from the family of 49-year-old Elizabeth Williams.
Authorities say she was visiting Detroit back in August of 2016 when she was found murdered on Detroit's eastside.
Crime Stoppers officials say she was a resident of North Carolina but was in Detroit to attend her sons-in-law’s funeral.
Her family says even though five years have passed, they still want justice.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on this, you can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
