(CBS DETROIT) – Almost two and a half million Michiganders took their shot in hopes of winning $50,000 from the ‘MI Shot To Win’ vaccine sweepstakes, and more winners were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The six winners that were announced on Aug. 4 include:
- Debbie Cameron, from Port Huron
- Brian Louissa, from West Bloomfield
- Diedre Malloy, from Kincheloe
- Joshua Long, from Grand Rapids
- Joel Cotton, from South Lyon
- Brianna Hrejsa, from Grand Rapids
They now join the 16 other Michiganders who've won big in the sweepstakes.
More winners will be announced, but the deadline to apply for the sweepstakes was July 30.
For more information visit, here.
