(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, that one lane on Northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights has reopened.
Northbound I-75 lanes were closed in this area due to pavement voids needing repair.
Both the left and center lanes have been repaired and paved. The left lane is open, and MDOT expects the center lane to reopen by the week's end.
“The voids appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 1/2 Mile Road,” said MDOT officials in a news release. “The operation affected the pavement of the northbound lanes and the service drive.”
The service drive will remain closed from 11 Mile Road to Gardenia Avenue. There is no estimate yet on when it will reopen.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 2,605 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths
