Whitmer Recommends Mask Rules For School Districts As Delta Variant SpreadsAs we inch closer and closer to the fall semester, Gov. Whitmer is urging all school districts in the state to adopt safety precautions as the delta variant spreads.

Automakers Reinstate Mask Mandate At All U.S. Facilities Detroit automakers are joining together and asking all plant workers to mask up once again.

Historic Negro League Ballpark In Hamtramck To Undergo $2.6 Million RenovationThe Wayne County Commission recently approved an $850,000 grant proposal from Executive Warren C. Evans to fund a $2.6 million renovation of Historic Hamtramck Stadium, once the home of the Negro National League's Detroit Stars.

Pregnant Women Encouraged To Get Vaccinated, Some Expecting Moms Still WaryMany expecting moms are still wary of getting the COVID-19 vaccine while still pregnant, and health professionals share the benefits of the vaccination and the risks of opting out.

Michigan Reports 2,605 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Single Lane Reopens On Northbound I-75 In Madison HeightsThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, that one lane on Northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights has reopened.