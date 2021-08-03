(CBS Detroit) – Najah Bazzy, RN, is an internationally recognized healer, humanitarian and interfaith leader who left a six-figure salary as a critical-care nurse to build Zaman International.
READ MORE: Whitmer Recommends Mask Rules For School Districts As Delta Variant Spreads
The Metro-Detroit-based non-profit empowers marginalized women and children to break the cycle of extreme poverty.READ MORE: Automakers Reinstate Mask Mandate At All U.S. Facilities
In 2019, she was recognized as a Top Ten CNN Hero highlighting Zaman’s growth from a grassroots team of volunteers to a world-class organization with a global reach that has helped more than 1.8 million people in 20 countries since 2010.MORE NEWS: Historic Negro League Ballpark In Hamtramck To Undergo $2.6 Million Renovation
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.