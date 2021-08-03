Historic Negro League Ballpark In Hamtramck To Undergo $2.6 Million RenovationThe Wayne County Commission recently approved an $850,000 grant proposal from Executive Warren C. Evans to fund a $2.6 million renovation of Historic Hamtramck Stadium, once the home of the Negro National League's Detroit Stars.

Pregnant Women Encouraged To Get Vaccinated, Some Expecting Moms Still WaryMany expecting moms are still wary of getting the COVID-19 vaccine while still pregnant, and health professionals share the benefits of the vaccination and the risks of opting out.

Michigan Reports 2,605 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Single Lane Reopens On Northbound I-75 In Madison HeightsThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, that one lane on Northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights has reopened.

Detroit Voters Consider Major Changes To City's CharterVoters in Detroit on Aug. 3 are deciding a ballot proposal that calls for the creation of some new city departments, restructuring the police and fire departments, and linking water rates and public transportation fares to income.

Boy, 5, Fatally Shot By Another Child In Northern MichiganAuthorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was shot at his home in northern Michigan.