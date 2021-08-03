(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,605 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 26 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 906,538 and 19,947 deaths as of Aug. 3.
Tuesday daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 651 per day.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.