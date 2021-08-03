Wayne State University To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations, Reinstates Mask MandateWayne State University is the latest Michigan university to announce a vaccine mandate for all students and staff who will be on campus in the fall.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Faces Primary Field In Bid For 3rd TermMike Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as Detroit’s mayor, facing off in the city’s primary Aug. 3 against a group that includes several challengers familiar to city voters.

Autopsy Set For 8-Year-Old Saginaw Girl Who Drowned In Lake HuronAn autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2, for an 8-year-old girl from Saginaw who drowned in Lake Huron on Saturday, July 31.

Service Held For Last Survivor Of '58 Great Lakes ShipwreckA memorial Mass has been held in northern Michigan for the last remaining survivor of a Lake Michigan shipwreck that killed 33 people in 1958.

Central Michigan Orders Masks At Least Through SeptemberCentral Michigan University joined the ranks of schools to require people on campus to wear masks when students return to campus this fall, the school's president announced on Aug. 2.

As Eviction Moratorium Expires, Thousands Of Metro-Detroiters Seek HelpTime is up on a federal moratorium meant to shield residents from evictions, and approximately 9,000 tenants in Detroit are already facing notices from the 36th district court to pack up.