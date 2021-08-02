Video Showing DPD Officer Punching Man In Greektown Prompts InvestigationA viral video on Reddit leads to an investigation within the Detroit Police Department.

33 Michigan Counties Enter Higher-Risk Virus ThreatNearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging everyone ages 2 and over, including the fully vaccinated, to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.”

Henry Ford Museum's New Exhibit Celebrates MotorsportsThe first stop on Romain Grosjean’s monthlong tour of the United States with his family was the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, where his wife had arranged a tour for the race car driver and their three children.

'Our Goal Is To Be 100% Balance,' City Clerk Janice Winfrey Prepares For August 3rd Primary Elections, Wants Ballots BalancedDetroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey explains a new process they will use to count absentee ballots for Aug 3rd Primary to ensure ballot count balance.

Canadian Trucker Freed, Says He's Victim Of Marijuana ScamFederal prosecutors have dropped charges, at least for now, against a Canadian trucker who was arrested at the U.S. border early last month with more than a ton of marijuana in his rig, after his lawyer made the case that he was an unwitting victim of the drug smuggling scheme.

Official In Michigan County Gives Up Post In COVID Aid FlapAn official resigned as chairman of a county board in Michigan, the latest fallout from his decision to give himself a $25,000 bonus with federal COVID-19 relief money and reward others in the community.