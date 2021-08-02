(CBS DETROIT) – A viral video on Reddit leads to an investigation within the Detroit Police Department.
Detroit pig handing out the brain damage from BrutalBeatdowns
The video posted to Reddit on Aug. 1 shows a Detroit Police officer punching a man in Greektown, causing him to fall backward on the pavement.READ MORE: Henry Ford Museum's New Exhibit Celebrates Motorsports
Officers later sat the man up, who was able to speak after the incident.
DPD confirms it did learn of the video via social media.
In a statement, the department says internal affairs is reviewing the matter and will give updates as soon as it can.MORE NEWS: 'Our Goal Is To Be 100% Balance,' City Clerk Janice Winfrey Prepares For August 3rd Primary Elections, Wants Ballots Balanced
