Filed Under:CW, Wellington Paranormal

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

OH, WHAT A NIGHT! – Over the course of a single night, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) encounter a series of incidents including a suspicious plastic bag, a gang of creepy clowns, a human sacrifice ritual, and a theft from the hospital blood bank.

Also starring Maaka Pohatu.  Sam Smith wrote the episode directed by Jemaine Clement (#105).

Original airdate 8/1/21.

Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.