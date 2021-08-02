WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
OH, WHAT A NIGHT! – Over the course of a single night, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) encounter a series of incidents including a suspicious plastic bag, a gang of creepy clowns, a human sacrifice ritual, and a theft from the hospital blood bank.READ MORE: Official In Michigan County Gives Up Post In COVID Aid Flap
Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Sam Smith wrote the episode directed by Jemaine Clement (#105).READ MORE: White House, Canada State Support For New Detroit River Span
Original airdate 8/1/21.MORE NEWS: University of Michigan, Michigan State Mandating Vaccines
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.