PEOPLE PRESENTS: WILLIAM & KATE’S ROYAL ANNIVERSARY – Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
A CELEBRATION OF 10 YEARS – From college sweethearts to tying the knot in the wedding of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage.
The Royal couple are now a party of five and redefining the royal parenting playbook while at the same time cementing themselves as the future of the monarchy.
A co-production between Meredith Corporation, Green Couch Entertainment and Rapture Productions.
Executive producers for Meredith Corporation are Dan Wakeford, Cynthia Sanz and Rachel Feinberg; Green Couch Entertainment executive producers are Paul Reaney and Scott Weiner; and executive producer for Rapture Productions is Jennifer Ducker.
Original airdate 4/29/2021