(CBS DETROIT) – Northbound I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road will be closed in Madison Heights until Aug. 4.

MDOT says crews are repairing voids that were discovered on Friday, July 30.

“The voids appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 ½ Mile Road,” said MDOT officials in a news release. “The operation affected the pavement and of the northbound lanes and the service drive. This section of northbound I-75 will be rebuilt in 2022 as part of the modernization project.”

The northbound lanes will reopen in the afternoon on Aug. 4.

