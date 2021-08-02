DEAD PIXELS – Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
FIRST IMPRESSIONS – Meg (Alexa Davies) tries to impress the water heater repairman and Nicky (Will Merrick) turns up the heat on his new lady friend Daisy in the 'game.'
Also starring Sargon Yelda, David Mumeni, and Charlotte Ritchie.
Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#203).
Original airdate 8/1/2021.