(CBS DETROIT) – Here are some important things to remember when going out to vote in jurisdictions with elections on Aug. 3.
- Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Absentee ballots can still be cast through local clerk’s offices or drop boxes.
- You will need a photo ID with you.
- If you aren’t registered to vote yet, you can do so tomorrow.
“Our democracy is at its strongest when everyone participates,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “No matter how you choose to do so, the most important thing is to participate and to exercise your rights in the way that works best for you. Those with elections tomorrow can be confident that no matter how they choose to cast their ballot, the process will be safe, secure, and accessible to all.”
Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots and find any additional information, here.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.