  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

TURN – Garret (Jake Stormoen) leads a rebellion.

READ MORE: Official In Michigan County Gives Up Post In COVID Aid Flap

Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) track a Lu Qiri to find a new enemy.

Falista (Georgia May Foote) recruits Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) to serve a specific purpose.

READ MORE: White House, Canada State Support For New Detroit River Span

Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) faces her greatest challenge yet.

The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Kurt Knight (#3B04).

MORE NEWS: University of Michigan, Michigan State Mandating Vaccines

Original airdate 8/5/2021.