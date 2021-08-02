THE OUTPOST – Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
TURN – Garret (Jake Stormoen) leads a rebellion.
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) track a Lu Qiri to find a new enemy.
Falista (Georgia May Foote) recruits Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) to serve a specific purpose.
Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) faces her greatest challenge yet.
The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Kurt Knight (#3B04).
Original airdate 8/5/2021.