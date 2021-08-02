ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, August 2, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEEKING – Jones (Nathan Dean) fills Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in on bits from the past as they look for a way to save Max's (Nathan Dean) life.
Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) goes to extremes to try and stop a murder, and in order to move forward in her research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) will have to face her past.
Also staring, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Eva McKenna & Deirdre Mangan (302).
Original airdate 8/2/2021.