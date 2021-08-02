DETROIT (AP) — A 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) recreational biking and walking path connecting some eastside Detroit neighborhoods to the city’s riverfront has been named in honor of former Mayor Dennis Archer.
Work on the Mayor Dennis W. Archer Greenway is expected to be completed later this year, the city said.READ MORE: Official In Michigan County Gives Up Post In COVID Aid Flap
It will connect the popular Detroit Riverwalk north to Vernor Highway.READ MORE: White House, Canada State Support For New Detroit River Span
Parts of the $4.9 million greenway opened last year to the public. Construction began in October on the final phase. Federal grants and road bonds are paying for the work.
An attorney, Archer served as Detroit mayor from 1994 to 2001 and was on the Michigan Supreme Court from 1986 to 1990.MORE NEWS: University of Michigan, Michigan State Mandating Vaccines
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.