BURDEN OF TRUTH – Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

JOANNA IS SHOCKED BY A RECENT TURN OF EVENTS – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) searches for her client’s long-lost daughter to protect her client’s legal interests and keep the case alive.

Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) calls on an unexpected expert to help him examine the accident scene.

Police Chief Owen Beckbie (Meegwun Fairbrother) follows up on the shocking arrests while Luna Spence (Star Slade) tries to make a decision about her future.

Doug Mitchell directed the episode written by Madison Thomas (#402).

Original airdate 8/6/2021.