Official In Michigan County Gives Up Post In COVID Aid FlapAn official resigned as chairman of a county board in Michigan, the latest fallout from his decision to give himself a $25,000 bonus with federal COVID-19 relief money and reward others in the community.

White House, Canada State Support For New Detroit River SpanThe White House and Canada issued a joint statement of support for a commuter bridge that when completed will span the Detroit River, connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

University of Michigan, Michigan State Mandating VaccinesThe University of Michigan and Michigan State University will require all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the fall semester.

Michigan: 350K Who Got Unemployment Aid Won't Have To RepayAbout 350,000 Michigan residents who received federal unemployment aid will not have to repay benefits even though the state told them that it mistakenly approved some eligibility reasons at the start of the pandemic.

State Investigating Common Carp Deaths In Oakland County LakeState officials are investigating the deaths of hundreds of adult common carp at an Oakland County lake.

Detroit Greenway Named In Honor Of Former Mayor ArcherA 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) recreational biking and walking path connecting some eastside Detroit neighborhoods to the city’s riverfront has been named in honor of former Mayor Dennis Archer.