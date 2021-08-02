  • WWJ-TVOn Air

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

THE CYLCE OF LIFE – With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium.

After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine.

Now that they have a special guest onboard the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominc Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously.

Jes Macallan also stars.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree (610).

Original airdate 7/18/2021