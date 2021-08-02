SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).
Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star (#111).
The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Adam Brent Fletcher.
Original airdate 6/22/2021.
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.