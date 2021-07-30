(CBS DETROIT) – Johnson & Johnson says it has the green light to shelf its COVID-19 vaccine for a longer period of time.
The FDA has extended the approved shelf life of its vaccine to six months when refrigerated.
That’s two months longer than before.
"The decision is based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies, which have demonstrated the vaccine is stable at six months when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 – 46 degrees Fahrenheit (2 – 8 degrees Celsius)," said J&J in a news release.
The extra storage life allows unused vaccines to reach those in need.
For more information visit, here.
