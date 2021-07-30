(CBS DETROIT)– Neighbors in a Southwest Detroit neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with illegal dumping for nearly a decade, now the city of Detroit holding those responsible, accountable.

“The citizens in that area have made some complaints about illegal dumping, Detroit Police Department are addressing those concerns, we responded to that area and on July 10 we identified some dumping and took action on it,” said Lt. Matthew Fulgenzi Lieutenant with the Detroit Police Department Organized Crime Unit.

In response to the residents in the area of Peters and Deacon on Detroit’s southwest side, Lt. Fulgenzi says police set up surveillance cameras, and caught the perps in the act.

“Launched an investigation and quickly identified the individuals and apprehended them,” Fulgenzi said.

Police identified and arrested 41 year old Erick Garcia-Ramirez who’s facing charges. 2 of his vehicles were also impounded.

“Also he has been issued $10,000 in blight violations,” said Fulgenzi.

The city has since removed the concrete. Residents here tell me off camera the dumping has been an issue for years. We went to the area Friday and saw more trash dumped, a neighbor says someone even dumped a boat on Peters. We contacted the city who says they are sending someone out to assess the area.

“The message is clear, Detroit Police will not tolerate illegal dumping,” Fulgenzi said.

The city says there are site’s where legal dumping is allowed, here’s a list.

DPW Southfield Yard – 12255 Southfield Rd.

Open Monday – Saturday

Summer Hours (April 1 – October 31):

10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Winter Hours (November 1 – March 31):

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

DPW Davison Yard – 8221 W. Davison

Open Tuesday – Saturday

Summer Hours (April 1 – October 31):

10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Winter Hours (November 1 – March 31):

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*Citizen Bulk Drop-Off Center Rules

We do not accept the following items:

*No Household Garbage

*Remodeling/Construction Debris

*Demolition Debris

*Building Materials

*Chemicals/Containers

*Car or Truck Parts

*Fuel Tanks

*No Tree Logs Greater Than 8 Inches in Diameter or 8 Feet Long

*Tires with Rims

*More than 4 Tires

*Must show valid identification

DPW J. Fons Yard – 6451 E. McNichols

Open Monday – Friday (Year Round)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*This facility accepts remodeling/construction debris, building materials, etc. for a fee. Please contact (313) 893-6656 for additional information

