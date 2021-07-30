  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating the van and suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at a vigil in Detroit on July 25.

A photo of the vehicle involved. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

Around 10:15 p.m. on July 25, at W. McNichols and Asbury Park, several individuals were attending a candlelight vigil when a driver pulled up in a dark-colored van, and the passenger in the vehicle started firing shots at the crowd.

Multiple individuals were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The driver then fled west on W. McNichols with the passenger, the shooter, in the car.

Detroit Police needs assistance in locating these suspects as well as the vehicle involved.

If anyone has any information, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

