(CBS DETROIT) – T-shirts designed by youth in the Detroit area are now available in select stores downtown and are being given out as a free gift with any $25 purchase.

The shirts depict the message “I’m Possible: Detroiters Make the Impossible, Possible.”

They were designed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) youth enrolled in the world’s first Industry Club.

The Industry Club is a program that BGCSM started in September of 2020.

Since the start of the program, they have offered paid fashion experiences to over 190 Detroit-area youth.

“Located in the Detroit is the New Black retail storefront, the Club has also provided 990 hours of skills-based training, engaged 18 local fashion brands as mentors and hosted nearly 50 women and minority-owned fashion brands through its fashion accelerator,” said Bedrock Detroit in a news release.

Giving away these T-Shirts designed by the Industry Club will help provide free memberships to the Boy and Girls Club for youth in Detroit.

The stores participating in the giveaway include: Dose Collective, Krispy Addicts, Detroit is the New Black, 6 Salon, Girl Boss, Threads and Legs, and Vault of Midnight.

