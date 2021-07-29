Southfield (CW50) – Jaide Holland was a PAL cheerleader for 6 years and a PAL junior coach for 3 years. During her time at PAL she found a passion for cheerleading.
Detroit PAL is an organization in partnership with the Detroit Police Department and community volunteers, where they are helping youth find their greatness through athletic, academic, and leadership development programs.
Detroit PAL was been featured on Community Connect in February of 2020. You can learn more about the organization through the link below.
Holland's passion continued in the program through being a junior coach, where she believes PAL's program thought her how to be a leader and provided her with life lessons that she would carry on forever. Holland found hope in being an inspiration for the young girls that have followed in her footsteps through PAL's cheerleading program.
Currently, Holland is a member of the Class of 2024 at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, where she has continued her career as a cheerleader.
Holland, Detroit PAL Aluma, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss her time at Detroit PAL and how those years transformed her life.
Holland also talked about the importance of young girls getting involved in sports, and how sports can help young people through tough times in their lives.
At Detroit PAL, the Girls Changing the Game Program aims to provide increased quality programming for the girls Detroit PAL currently serves and to increase the number of girls that participate in Detroit PAL programs.
Detroit PAL has made great strides towards increasing girls’ participation over the past few years, adding dozens of new teams and programs for girls.MORE NEWS: Water Utility Selects Firms To Review Detroit-Area Flooding
