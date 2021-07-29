Whitmer: $10 Million In Emergency Relief To Help Residents Impacted By June FloodingOn Thursday, July 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to use $10 million in state general funds to help support households impacted by the extreme flooding on June 25 and 26.

Two More Health Systems Mandate Employee Virus VaccinationsTwo of Michigan’s largest health systems will require all employees and physicians at their hospitals and other facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

AG Nessel Warns Michiganders Of Scams Following Recent Storm DamageMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reminds Michigan residents to beware of scammers following the storm damage in parts of Michigan.

T-Shirts Designed By Industry Club Youth Available As Free Gift At Select Downtown Detroit StoresT-shirts designed by youth in the Detroit area are now available in select stores downtown and are being given out as a free gift with any $25 purchase.

Henry Ford Health Doctors Bust COVID Vaccine Myths, They Say Being Circulating OnlineOfficial’s with Henry Ford Health says there’s been a lot of COVID-19 vaccination myths circulating online, in an effort to get more people vaccinated, they say they want to set the record straight.

Oakland County Exceeds 70% Vaccination Rate, Continues Efforts With Back-To-School FocusOakland County is one of the first counties in Metro Detroit to reach and surpass the goal of having 70% of its residents vaccinated, and they have plans to continue these efforts throughout the next couple of months.