(CBS DETROIT) – The Aug. 3rd elections are approaching and Oakland County is testing its election equipment before voters hit the polls.
“This public accuracy test is one more way we work to ensure the security, accuracy and transparency of our electoral process,” Lisa Brown, Oakland County clerk said to The Oakland Press. “The equipment being tested will be used on Election Day to count the absentee ballots cast in the city of Pontiac’s primary election.
Officials say the testing is done publicly so voters can understand and trust the process.
