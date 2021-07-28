Southfield (CW50) – Detroit Wireless Zone is hosting its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, August 1st through which the store will be donating backpacks filled with various school supplies to local children. Since the campaign launched in 2013, it has marked more than 1.2 million backpacks donated.
Each family can receive one backpack per child, but children are not required to be present to receive the backpack due to current space limitations. The backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at the location.
"The 2020/2021 school year was certainly a challenging one for families," said Dave Staszewski, Executive Vice President of Wireless Zone. "At Wireless Zone, giving back to the local communities is in our DNA, but it's taken on new meaning this past year. We're proud to help take care of families in the communities we serve."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wireless Zone team will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for event attendees and store employees.
For a list of participating stores, visit wirelesszone.com/backpack-giveaway.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks, #BetterTogether and #BackpackGiveaway on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.