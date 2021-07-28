(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to an abduction and shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.
On July 27, at 7:50 p.m., in the area of Warren and Penrod, Marcus Montgomery, 21, pulled up next to a Red Ford Explorer and forced the victim, Emoni Smith, 20, into his vehicle and then drove off.
The witness followed the suspect but was shot when Montgomery fired into her vehicle.
Then, the suspect fled east on W. Chicago towards Greenfield with the abduction victim, but the victim was found and is safe, according to police updates.
The witness was transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.
Detroit Police are still searching for Montgomery, who is traveling in a silver Ford Escape. He was with two other unknown individuals, a male, and a female, during the incident.
According to the police, Montgomery is known to the victim.
If anyone has seen Montgomery, they are asked to call the Detroit Police. He is considered armed and dangerous.
