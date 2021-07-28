Southfield (CW50) – Delrisha Hayes always wanted to work in the sports industry. A highly competitive field led to Hayes retaining her job inside the auto industry. But she wasn’t going to let the lack of opportunity get her down, so she decided to make her own opportunity inside the sports world. After introducing the game of baseball to her nephew and recognizing a lack of African American participation in the sport, Hayes founded At Bat, Inc., an organization dedicated to teaching Detroit’s impoverished youth the fundamentals of baseball and how to apply them to education and everyday life.

Delrisha Hayes, Founder of At Bat, Inc., joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the programs founding and what her goals are when teaching these kids about the game of baseball.

During the summer, At Bat holds clinics that introduce youth ages 6 to 13 to the fundamentals of baseball and softball. The program uses saber metrics to design drills that incorporate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

During the school year, At Bat offers a free after-school program where kids learn baseball and nutrition fundamentals, build self-esteem, and apply academic concepts to real-life examples through structured activities. About 95% of these children are minorities and about 90% are economically disadvantaged. Hayes is determined to keep the program affordable. The membership program is as low as $15 for the year with several benefits, but there is also a free option to enroll without the benefits.

You can learn more at AtBat.org

