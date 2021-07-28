DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit City Council member has been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and accused of accepting $1,000 from an undercover law enforcement agent.

Andre Spivey was named late Tuesday in an indictment filed in federal court in Detroit.

The bribe allegedly was accepted on Oct. 26, 2018, according to the indictment, which also says that between 2016 and 2020, Spivey and “public official A” accepted more than $35,000 in payments to influence votes “concerning an industry under review by the council.”

Public official A is identified in the indictment as a member of Spivey’s staff.

Elliott Hall, an attorney for Andre Spivey, said Tuesday that the indictment was expected. Hall said Spivey did nothing in return for the money and had been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s office for more than a year.

The Associated Press left voicemails Wednesday seeking comment from Hall and Spivey on the indictment.

Spivey is the second Detroit City Council member charged over the past few years with corruption.

Former City Council member Gabe Leland was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court in June to 2 1/2 years of probation after pleading guilty to accepting an illegal cash campaign contribution.

Leland pleaded guilty in May to misconduct in office and resigned from his council seat representing Detroit’s District 7. Court documents state that he accepted an illegal $7,500 cash campaign contribution. Federal corruption charges were to be dismissed as part of Leland’s plea agreement in the state misconduct case.

Spivey represents the city’s District 4 and was first elected in 2009. He did not file for reelection and is not on the ballot for the city’s Aug. 3 primary.

