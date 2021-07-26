MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old man from the Detroit area lost his footing and fell to his death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula, authorities said.
The man was identified as Dominic Rotondi of Lincoln Park.
Rotondi stepped over a barrier Saturday at the top of Miners Castle, lost his footing, and fell about 100 feet, striking the cliff face and landing in Lake Superior, the National Park Service said.
The Park Service describes Miners Castle as a famous landmark along the Pictured Rocks shoreline and the only cliff area in the park accessible by vehicle.
