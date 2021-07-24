DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it's really a surprise for him.
Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging.
Meanwhile, Rory's (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.)
Matt Ryan also stars.
Matt Ryan also stars.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter (609).
Original airdate 7/11/2021.