THE OUTPOST – Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

A GIFT FROM THE GODS – Garret (Jake Stormoen) is set free but must serve a new ruler.

Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return to save the Blackbloods but discover a tragedy.

Falista (Georgia May Foote) tries to make peace.

The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B03).

Original airdate 7/29/2021