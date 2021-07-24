THE OUTPOST – Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
A GIFT FROM THE GODS – Garret (Jake Stormoen) is set free but must serve a new ruler.READ MORE: Michigan's Medieval Faire Stroll Returns In 2021
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return to save the Blackbloods but discover a tragedy.READ MORE: Warren Police Department Holds 1st Promotions Ceremony Since Before The Pandemic
Falista (Georgia May Foote) tries to make peace.
The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B03).MORE NEWS: Michigan Congressman: Federal Virus Aid Wasn't For Elected Officials
Original airdate 7/29/2021