DEAD PIXELS – Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
A GOOD INFLUENCE – Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) becomes concerned over Meg's (Alexa Davies) physical downturn and tries to sway her to a healthier regime.
Meanwhile everyone wonders – is Nicky (Will Merrick) 'Lovesick'?
Also starring Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni.
Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#202).
Original airdate 7/25/2021.