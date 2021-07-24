BURDEN OF TRUTH – Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – The Oro North mining project has divided opinion in Millwood, but Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) has firmly chosen a side.
She’s taken on the case of Helen Graham (guest star Pamela Matthews), a local farm owner whose land is standing firmly in the way of the mine’s opening.
With the tide of opinion turning against them, Joanna arranges for an improved offer, but – after many sleepless nights with her new baby – Joanna makes a crucial error that changes the case, leading to shocking consequences.
Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) is torn between his support for Helen’s case and for Millwood’s future, but after a tumultuous start to their lives as parents, he is mostly concerned with Joanna.
Doug Marshall directed the episode written by Brad Simpson (#401).
The CW original airdate 7/30/2021