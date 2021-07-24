SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
FAMILY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely.
Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad.
Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#110).
The episode was directed by Harry Jierjian and written by Adam Mallinger.
The episode was directed by Harry Jierjian and written by Adam Mallinger.

Original airdate 6/15/2021.
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.