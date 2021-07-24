PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FOOL ME ONCE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.READ MORE: Michigan's Medieval Faire Stroll Returns In 2021
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.READ MORE: Warren Police Department Holds 1st Promotions Ceremony Since Before The Pandemic
The magicians featured in the episode include Blaise Serra, Pierre Ulric, Francis Menotti and Lord of the Ring.
Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#713).MORE NEWS: Michigan Congressman: Federal Virus Aid Wasn't For Elected Officials
Original airdate 10/26/2020.