Wayne Brady, Greg Proops, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles (Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW)

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Wednesday, July 26, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50

UNLIKE NO OTHER COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.

The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.

After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.

Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#807).

Original airdate 4/13/2020.