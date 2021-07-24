Wayne Brady, Greg Proops, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles (Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW)
WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Wednesday, July 26, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
UNLIKE NO OTHER COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: Michigan's Medieval Faire Stroll Returns In 2021
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.READ MORE: Warren Police Department Holds 1st Promotions Ceremony Since Before The Pandemic
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.
Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#807).MORE NEWS: Michigan Congressman: Federal Virus Aid Wasn't For Elected Officials
Original airdate 4/13/2020.